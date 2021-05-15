Lugard releases trailer

Lugard, the highly anticipated movie released its trailer a few weeks ago and the response has been welcoming.

Lugard is a production of 3 Knights Film Production in conjunction with B5Films and Monomania Entertainment. Lugard will be in cinemas in Nigeria from on the 27th of August, 2021.

LUGARD the movie tells the intriguing story of an intelligent New Entry University student who was initiated into cultism due to his intimidating brain power. After his first assignment which led to the death of a rival confraternity leader, Lugard’s life is being hunted.

Lugard features top Nollywood stars such as Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Adeniyi Johnson, Hafiz ‘Saka’ Oyetoro, Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adebayo, Omowunmi Dada, Zack Orji, Norbert Young, Laduba Quadri Qidad, Kalu Ikeagwu, Tunji Adeyemo and the likes.

The heavily performance-driven movie was directed by one of Nigeria’s top directors, Tunde Olaoye and…