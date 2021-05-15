Malta Guinness Celebrates Ramadan With Limited Edition Pack

To celebrate the holy month of Ramadan and Sallah, Africa’s No. 1, non-alcoholic, adult premium malt drink, Malta Guinness, launched its Limited-edition pack and embarked on a series of activities in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Oyo, Ogun and Ibadan.

In a testament to the spirit of this season, millions of Muslims nationwide enjoyed the nourishing goodness of Malta Guinness in a unique Ramadan Pack as they broke their fast with family and friends. The iconic design was an ode to the goodness of Ramadan and an extension of Malta Guinness’ purpose to fuel the can-do spirit of Nigerians everywhere and every time.

Yinka Bakare, Head Portfolio Marketing, Guinness Nigeria, noted that: “With the Limited-Edition Ramadan pack, we hope to revitalise everyone in this holy month by sharing with them the goodness of Malta Guinness as they break their fast. By celebrating Ramadan with MuslimsMalta Guinness reaffirms its position as the non-alcoholic malt drink that fuels and…