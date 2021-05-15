“Perfect birthday gift for my daughter”

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has dedicated his first-ever FA cup win with Leicester City to his daughter, Jaina, who turned 1 on Friday, May 14,

 


 


The 24-year-old Nigeria international was among the squad who helped Leicester City claimed their ever FA Cup defeating Chelsea 1 – 0 at Wembley on Saturday night. 


 


89b2aadaeb8d44f1a4f60bafd839241d?quality=uhq&resize=720


 


 Sharing photos of himself posing with the trophy, Ndidi wrote: “Perfect birthday gift for my daughter. What a feeling having to see the fans again. Thank you everyone. “


 


012734bfef084405b71145854c1912e7?quality=uhq&resize=720


 


The footballer also shared a goodluck card he received from his wife Dinma and daughter before the match. 


 


735771b205f44ffcaf923d371c86cce3?quality=uhq&resize=720


2f982b1e0cd0464b97f248773009b9be?quality=uhq&resize=720



Source: Linda Ikeji

