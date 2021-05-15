Porsha William’s fiancé, Simon Guobadia offers $50,000 to anyone who can prove he cheated on ex-wife, Falynn, as woman claims she’s his side chic

Simon Guobadia is tired of women claiming he slept with them while he was married to his now-estranged wife and he’s offered $50,000 to anyone who can prove he cheated on Falynn.

Simon, 56, who is now engaged to Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, also said he will throw in an extra $25,000 if they can prove he cheated on Porsha.

Porsha, 39, and Simon, 56, made headlines when they announced their engagement barely a month after Simon’s marriage to Falynn ended.

Porsha allegedly met Simon when she visited the mansion Simon shared with Falynn, 31, and her three children.

Porsha denied accusations that she’s a homewrecker. She said she and Falynn, who is her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, were never friends and their divorce was finalized before she started dating Simon.

However, Falynn released a statement, saying her divorce has not been finalized.

Also, a secret side chic named Jessica Harris has come forward, alleging she was Simon’s…