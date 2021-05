American rapper, Ludacris and his wife, model Eudoxie Mbouguiengue Bridges are expecting their fourth child together.

Eudoxie shared the exciting news as she debuted her growing baby bump on her 35th birthday.

Sharing these lovely photos of herself with her baby bump on display, the proud mother-to-be wrote: ” Blessed year indeed. #35

The couple are already parents to three children, Cai, Cadence, and Karma.