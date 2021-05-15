Sexual assault lawsuit against Actor Kevin Spacey dismissed as male accuser refuses to reveal his identity

The sexual assault civil lawsuit against Hollywood actor, Kevin Spacey is set to be dismissed after the accuser refused to identify himself.

The civil lawsuit against the House of Cards star alleges he sexually assaulted a teenager in the 1980s.

A federal judge ruled last week that the man — identified in court documents as C.D. — who alleged Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was 14 must reveal his identity publicly.

According to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, the public has a legitimate interest in knowing the identity of the man, noting in this case “that interest is magnified because C.D. has made his allegations against a public figure.”

But Attorneys for the accuser have now filed a letter in a New York court informing the judge of the decision not to reveal his identity and agreed to a dismissal of the case as it pertains to C.D.

“As we had previously informed the Court, C.D. believes he is unable to withstand the scrutiny and intrusion into his life if his identity is…