Thieves steal 6ft bronze crucifix worth £20,000 from church garden of remembrance for the dead

A six-foot bronze crucifix worth £20,000 has been stolen from a church garden of remembrance in Newcastle.

According to Daily Mail, thieves took the sculpture from a garden where mourners scattered the ashes of their loved ones outside All Saints Church in Gosforth, Newcastle.

The crucifix, which was erected in the church’s remembrance garden in 1965, was stolen overnight on Thursday, May 13, the report said.

Confirming the incident, Neighbourhood Inspector Harninder Bola, of Northumbria Police said: ‘This is a highly sentimental piece of the remembrance garden at All Saints and the church and its congregation are understandably devastated.

‘The crucifix watched over an area where the ashes of the community’s loved ones have been scattered and these thieves have disturbed that area during their raid.

‘Reputable scrap dealers will not accept this cross and we would ask the thieves to do the right thing and return it to the church and its congregation.’

He said…