Bauchi Emirate Council suspends lawmaker as traditional title holder for disrespecting Emir

Bauchi Emirate Council has suspended a lawmaker, Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi, as the traditional title holder of Wakilin Birnin, for disrespecting the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu.

The suspension which was contained in a three-paragraph letter dated May 16, 2021, and signed by Nasiru Musa Maidala for Secretary of the Emirate, said the member representing Bauchi Federal Constituency in the House of Reps, appeared in Alkebba (a kind of regal robe) and Kandiri (a staff) before the Emir, which is disrespectful.

According to the letter written in Hausa, the “unbecoming behaviour” of the lawmaker amounted to disrespect not only to the Emir of Bauchi but also to District, village heads and other traditional title holders in the Emirate.

“The emirate council under the chairmanship of Emir of Bauchi, has carefully deliberated on your actions, which are disrespect to the emir, political leaders, members of the council, district heads and emirs,” the letter…