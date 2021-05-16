Creative Practioners Applaud the introduction of the unique KeduTV Streaming Service

Lovers of quality television entertainment are in for exciting moments of their lives as KeduTV streaming service was introduced to a select group of top industry practitioners, stakeholders, celebrities and others at a meet and greet dinner party at the exotic Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday .

At the interactive event, CEO of KeduTV, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe (Don Lulu) said that the streaming service was his contribution to further the growth of an Afro centric entertainment to the world, purposely designed to benefit all stakeholders in the creative industry.

He said, KeduTV will meet and surpass the aspirations of content producers and users, while remaining different and pocket friendly from other services on offer.

In his own words, KeduTV is for us, by us.





The gathering had top Nollywood and showbiz practitioners such as award winning comic act Okey Bakassi Macanthony, Ruth Kadiri, DJ Jimmy Jatt, popular Veejay Adams, Actor Enyinna Nwigwe,…