”I haven’t seen her”- Father of UNICROSS student says she is still missing, calls on govt and the police to help rescue his daughter

The father of Priscilla Ojong, the 300 Level Mass Communication student of the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) who has been declared missing, has come out to speak.

According to Mr. Ernest Ojong, his daughter is still missing and has not made any contact with her family members for over three weeks now.

In an interview with Cross River Watch TV, Ojong said the last communication with his daughter was in April via text and that he hasn’t heard from her again.

”I am Ernest Ojong by name. Priscilla is my daughter.”

When asked when he last spoke with his daughter, Mr Ojong said

”It’s been up to a month that we just spoke via text message.”

Asked if he isn’t worried that he hasn’t been able to reach her for close to a month, Mr Ojong said he has been seriously worried. He said he has been in shock since he learnt that his daughter is missing.

Reacting to the video Priscilla shared two days ago dismissing claims she was missing, Mr Ojong said the…