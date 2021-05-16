IBB was my boyfriend – Kannywood Actress, Ummi Ibrahim aka ‘Ummi Zee Zee’ claims

Kannywood actress, Ummi Ibrahim popularly known as Ummi Zee Zee has confirmed rumour of dating former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida (IBB).

Zee Zee who confirmed this in Daily Trust’s Weekend Magazine, said she has however broken up with IBB.

She told the publication;

“Former Head of State General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida was my boyfriend then but not anymore. “However, we are presently friends and we respect each other. Currently, I have a boyfriend who is not in the entertainment industry and we are planning to get married, God willing.”

The former head of state lost his wife, Maryam in 2009 and he has not remarried since then. Prior to the claim, there had been social media reports that the actress was in a relationship with the former Head of State.