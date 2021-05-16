Iheanacho and Ndidi win their first FA Cup with Leicester City after 1 – 0 victory against Chelsea (Photos)

By
Headliners
-
1



60a02abdd00acNigerian superstars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have claimed their first silverware with Leicester City after the Foxes defeated Chelsea 1 – 0 to win their first ever FA Cup. Belgian midfielder, Youri Tielemans’ thunderbolt strike in the 63rd minutes sealed the win for Leicester City at Wembley on Saturday night, May 15. 2d857e32a0dd4488b2b7fb67aed6f01f?quality=uhq&resize=720 Former Leicester full-back, Ben Chilwell saw a last-gasp effort for Chelsea ruled out for offside after a video assistant referee review.  After the match, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, presented the trophy to Leicester captain Kasper Schmeichel following their win. eb7cb3d7ad9d402fb4844952ca1292be?quality=uhq&resize=720 Iheanacho and Ndidi are the latest Nigerian footballers to win the FA CUP after John Mikel Obi, Kanu Nwankwo, Victor Moses, John Utaka, Daniel Amokachi, and Celestine Babayaro. 60a01f50070fc60a02047d149ed179bb5237b34003a056dd9483b9aa0f?quality=uhq&resize=720The post Iheanacho and Ndidi win their first FA Cup with Leicester City after 1 – 0 victory against Chelsea (Photos) appeared first on Linda Ikeji…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR