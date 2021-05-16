Iheanacho and Ndidi win their first FA Cup with Leicester City after 1 – 0 victory against Chelsea (Photos)





Nigerian superstars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have claimed their first silverware with Leicester City after the Foxes defeated Chelsea 1 – 0 to win their first ever FA Cup. Belgian midfielder, Youri Tielemans' thunderbolt strike in the 63rd minutes sealed the win for Leicester City at Wembley on Saturday night, May 15. Former Leicester full-back, Ben Chilwell saw a last-gasp effort for Chelsea ruled out for offside after a video assistant referee review. After the match, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, presented the trophy to Leicester captain Kasper Schmeichel following their win. Iheanacho and Ndidi are the latest Nigerian footballers to win the FA CUP after John Mikel Obi, Kanu Nwankwo, Victor Moses, John Utaka, Daniel Amokachi, and Celestine Babayaro.







