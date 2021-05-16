JAMB shifts 2021 UTME dates as it extends registration dates by two weeks

The 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) has extended registration for its annual Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination by two weeks.

The UTME is also now expected to hold from June 19 to July 3. It was initially to hold between June 5 and 19. The UTME is a computer-based standardized examination for prospective undergraduates in Nigeria.

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede announced this at an ongoing press conference in Abuja today May 15.

The registrar also announced an extension registration for the examination by two weeks. The registration exercise will now end on May 29.

Professor Oloyede on Friday, May 14, gave a hint that the examination would be postponed. The registrar hinged the decision to postpone the examination on the difficulties being experienced by the candidates in their efforts to register. He said about 600,000 candidates who have indicated interest to participate in…