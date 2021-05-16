Newborn baby found abandoned at Kwara local government secretariat

The Chairman of Ilorin East Local Government Area in Kwara, Hajia Ramat Seriki, has said she will adopt an abandoned newborn baby girl if nobody comes forward to claim her in three months.

It was gathered that the infant was discovered by residents of Okeoyi and staff of the council at entrance to the secretariat on May 11, 2021.

The baby is currently at a motherless babies home under the Ministry of Women affairs and Social Development.

In an interview with NAN in llorin on Saturday, May 15, Seriki described the action of the unidentified mother of the abandoned baby as callous and unacceptable.

She said all effort to identify the mother of the baby proved abortive, stating that the baby has been delivered to the Motherless babies home at NNPC Pipeline Road in llorin.

“I am fully ready to adopt the baby by signing all necessary documents if nobody claims her within the next three months,’’ she said.

Seriki said that she would be providing all…