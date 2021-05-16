Others were accepted but I was rejected thrice at ritualists’ den

An 18-year-old auxiliary nurse, Rachael David, who was recently abducted by suspected ritualists in Rivers state, has shared the chilling story of how she and some other victims were taken to a place she suspects to be a ritualist den but she was rejected thrice by the suspected ritualists.

In an interview with Punch, Racheal said she had gone to Okuru Junction, Port Harcourt, the state capital to buy something on Thursday, May 13, by 7am when she met a motorist who signaled to her, asking for direction to Bitter Leave Junction. She said while she was trying to describe the place to the man, she got hypnotized and abducted.