President Buhari departs for France

President Buhari has departed Abuja for Paris, France where he would be attending the African Finance Summit.

The summit will review the African economy, following shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic and getting relief, due to the increasing debt burden on countries. During the four-day trip, Buhari will also meet with Emmanuel Macron, president of France.

President Buhari and President Macron are expected to discuss the growing security threats in the Sahel and Lake Chad region, climate change, economic ties, political relations, partnership to improve Nigeria’s health sector, and contain the spread of COVID19.

See more photos below