President Buhari disowns ‘in-law’ declared wanted for $65m fraud

President Buhari has said the Gimba Yau Kumo, declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) over an alleged $65 million fraud is no longer his son-in-law.

LIB on Friday reported that the ICPC had begun a manhunt for Kumo over alleged fraud while he was the Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN). Read here.

A statement released last night by the President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the latest move by the ICPC to declare Kumo wanted, notwithstanding his connections, has shown the seriousness of the Buhari administration to fight corrupt practices in the country.

The statement in part reads