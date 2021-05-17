Baba Ijesha traumatised in detention – Lawyer writes Police

The lawyer to Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha, Adesina Ogunlana, has said his client is traumatized in police detention.

Baba Ijesha has been in police custody since his arrest in April for allegedly defiling the 14-year-old foster child of a popular comedian Princess.

In a letter addressed to the Lagos police commissioner, Ogunlana said his client should be released on bail and that his client’s colleague, Yomi Fabiyi is ready to stand surety for him. Ogunlana in his letter added that the accused has become abnormally weak and lean in detention.