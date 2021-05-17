Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has started off yet another controversy with his claim of cows having more economic value than the entire oil and gas reserve in the country.

Garba who took to Twitter to lay out the claim, also disclosed that he supports Miyetti Allah’s directive for Fulani herdsmen to leave Southern states.

He tweeted;

I perfectly agree with this proposal. All Fulani present in Southern Nigeria should come back. We shall use the cattle, process the resources, and sell all over the world as finished goods. Miyetti Allah Asks Fulani Herders To Leave Southern States Cattle have more economic value than the entire oil and gas reserve we have in Nigeria. Our major stakeholders in the North must admit cows as business opportunities not just culture & invest heavily to bring #CowToCurrency to reality. Cows alone can solve all Northen problems.

Garba also listed ways the Northern part of the country can make money to develop the region through…