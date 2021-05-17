”Feel free to express your pain and pour out your anger”- Socialite, Pretty Mike, advices men with cheating female spouses





Socialite, PrettyMike, has taken to his Instagram page to advise men with cheating spouses to feel free to pour out their anger.

In his post, PrettyMike pointed out that society is never receptive of men who have been cheated on. According to him, such men have been tagged ”talkative” and are usually mocked by other men.

He averred that he has seen situations where many males have found out their female partners had cheated on them but still remained in the relationship. He appealed to men be bold enough to talk about their cheating spouses regardless of what people may say.

Read his post below..

”Na wa ooh…. This our society where a man can’t express his hurt without being tagged a talkative or an immature man,how do u expect to know how many of us that have been hurt,abused and cheated on and yet stayed in a relationship ? Yes I’ve seen a couple of instances where the woman cheats and the Guy stays…. The fact that our ego, as men wouldn’t let us come out and cry about…





Source: Linda Ikeji