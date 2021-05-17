House of Reps set to legalize the use of Indian hemp for economic benefits





The spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, says the lower chamber of the National Assembly is set to legalize the use of Indian Hemp in Nigeria for economic benefit.

Kalu announced this at a press conference on the benefits and opportunities of Cannabis in Akure, Ondo state. According to Kalu, the House of Representatives has concluded an arrangement to organize a two-day stakeholders roundtable on the benefits of the weed that will be attended by scientists, medical and pharmaceutical professionals, farmers, insurance companies, executives, and private sector investors, He said the roundtable is scheduled to hold between June 7 and 8.

He explained that countries such as South Africa and others are currently reaping high revenue from cannabis which they export to other countries.

"Nigeria has been described as oil-dependent and not oil-rich. It is a worrying reality that we have not optimized the financial stability advantage that our oil reserves…





Source: Linda Ikeji