J.Cole reveals why he no longer views Kendrick Lamar and Drake as competition

Rapper, J. Cole, says he is no longer trying to compete with his colleagues.

Fresh off the release of his new album, The Off-Season, the rapper paid a visit to “The ETCs” podcast with Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez, where he reflected on his career and relationship with fellow rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which he says has evolved over time.

According to the Grammy Award winning rapper, he has learned to value friendship over competitiveness.

“These are the guys that push you, and you gotta push them,” said Cole.

“I was so competitive early on that, like, even though we were all friends, I’ve never been a reach out, I’ve never been that person, especially when it’s competition involved. It’s almost like working out together.”

“I guess in the NBA in the past that was unheard of. Like, ‘Why would I work out with this ni**a? I’m trying to destroy this ni**a.’ That was kind of my mentality early on,” he said.

“But as I’ve gotten…