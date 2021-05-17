Lagos State Launches First And Last Mile Bus Scheme To Suffice For The Ban Of Tricycles and Bikes (Okada)

The Lagos State Government launches a new bus system initiative known as First And Last Mile Bus to serve as a replacement for the Tricylces and Bikes which the government banned due to the increased level of insecurity.

This new functional and effective intermodal transportation system, First and Last Mile Bus Scheme was launched at the Citizens Mediattion Center, Agege Lagos on the 11th of May 2020 as the Lagos State Acquires 2000 new buses.

On the 1st of February 2020, the Lagos state Government banned all activities of commercial motorcycles (Okaka) and Tricylces (Keke Napep) in 15 local government areas in the state and on all highways.

This development saw many riders and operators lament as Law Enforcement began to impound bikes and tricyclces during this period.

The Lagos State Government has deemed it fit to introduce a replacement for the Bikes and Tricycles with the First And Last Mile Bus which will move in the community-based routes within a distance…