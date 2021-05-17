Marcus Rashford ‘splits from his childhood sweetheart of eight years Lucia Loi amid lockdown pressures’

Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford has reportedly split from his girlfriend after eight years of dating.

The footballer, 23, and Lucia Loi, also 23, are thought to have called it quits earlier this year, according to The Sun.

Sources say the pair broke up amid lockdown pressures but still have a “mutual love and respect”.

Anti-child poverty campaigner Marcus is said to be devastated following his split from PR executive Lucia, who has since moved out of the Manchester United forward’s plush pad.

However, one source told the publication that despite them ending things, for now, there’s still hope that the school sweethearts might ‘reconcile’ after some time apart.

A source close to the football hero said: “After eight years together, Marcus and Lucia have made the mutual decision to part ways.

“It is a result of the pressures and strains of the Covid pandemic and lockdowns, and the confinement that has brought with it over the last 12…