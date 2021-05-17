Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe 2021 (photos)

Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Sunday, May 16, after more than a year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old model-software engineer was crowned by 2019 title holder Zozibini Tunzi at the Miss Universe competition was finally held on May 16 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Meza finished first ahead of the Brazilian and Peruvian finalists in a flashy televised event, hosted by American actor Mario Lopez and television personality Olivia Culpo.

For the grand finale, Andrea dazzled in a flaming red-fringed gown designed by Ivis Lenin to accept the honor onstage Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

During the final statement round, Miss Mexico was asked to address the topic of changing beauty standards. “We live in a society that more and more is more advanced and as we have advanced as a society, we have advanced with stereotypes,” she shared via translator. “Nowadays, beauty is…