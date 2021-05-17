Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek says Arsenal club owner, Kroenke, rejected his bid for the club

Spotify founder and billionaire CEO Daniel Ek, has revealed that his offer to buy Arsenal had been turned down by club owner Josh Kroenke.

Since the Kroenke family came under fire for their handling of the club ever since the failure of the Super League, a possible takeover from Ek, a lifelong Arsenal fan has been in the works.

Ek came out last month to reveal he will be interested in buying the club leading Arsenal fans and icons to dream of such a takeover.

Despite fan opposition to the continued ownership of the Kroenkes, Ek has now revealed that the family has rejected his takeover bid.

“Inaccurate reports emerged today saying I have not made a bid for Arsenal Football Club,” Ek wrote on his official Twitter account.

“I think it’s important to correct the record – this week an offer was made to both Josh Kroenke and their bankers that included fan ownership, representation at the board and a golden share for the supporter.

“They replied that they don’t need the money….