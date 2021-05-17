Two teenagers killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have killed two teenagers at Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The teenagers were killed by the suspected herders while working on their father’s farm on Saturday, May 15.

A third person died when hit by a stray bullet from security operatives who had tried to disperse the youths protesting the killing of the three teenagers.

The killing was said to have angered the youths in the area who after recovering the corpses of the victims dumped them on the highway and blocked the Makurdi-Lafia federal road for several hours.

The combined efforts of the military, the police and other security agencies who were later informed were said to have dismantled the roadblock and dispersed the angry protesters who were said to have rebuffed the security men.

The Chairman of Guma Local Government, Caleb Abah, who confirmed the killing of the teenagers said that the protesters died after one of the…