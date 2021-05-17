Woman narrates how jobless friend she informed of a job opening at her company betrayed her after she was employed

A woman took to Twitter to narrate how a friend betrayed her after she helped her.

She explained that she had a job but her friend was jobless. So, when there was a job opening at the company she works for, she informed her friend who applied and was employed.

However, she says her friend typed her sack letter 6 months later when she started dating the boss and she advised the said friend against it.

Adepeju tweeted: “I once inform my best friend about a job opportunity at my work place, She was employed and after 6 months she was the one that typed my sack letter cos she was dating my boss and I advice her not to do such cos he is married. Ever since then I have been careful to do such again.”