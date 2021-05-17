Zinedine Zidane to leave Madrid at the end of the season





Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane plans to leave the club at the end of this season, according to new reports.

Zidane, who made his name as a player in the early 2000s and came back to win three champions league titles for Madrid as a coach told his players that he would not be coaching the team next season just before their clash with Sevilla last week, according to a report by GOAL.

The report says the Frenchman said he will walk away from the club at the end of the 2020-21 season, making it the second time he has resigned from the post, having previously quit following Madrid’s third consecutive Champions League triumph in 2018.

Madrid play Athletic Club today, May 16, in La Liga and then conclude their season at home to Villarreal on May 23 which will be be Zidane’s last two games in charge of the Blancos, according to the report.

The major reason given for his decision to quit is that Zidane is physically and mentally fatigued.

With his decision to resign, there…