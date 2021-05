Ariana Grande is married to Dalton Gomez.

The couple, who got engaged just before Christmas last year, got married over the weekend at Ariana’s home in Montecito.

Ariana bought the house in June, 2020, from Ellen DeGeneres.

According to TMZ, there were less than 20 guests, including family members from both sides at the intimate ceremony.

Dalton, a real estate agent, began dating Ariana in early 2020.