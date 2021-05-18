Chimamanda Adichie shows off her nieces and nephews

Chimamanda Adichie took to Instagram to show off 6 out of her 8 nieces and nephews.

The novelist and her younger brother posed with their niblings as they all wore t-shirts honoring Chimamanda’s late mum, who was recently buried.

Chimamanda captioned the photo: “Here are six of the nine grandchildren who blessed my mother’s life. She adored them. As do I. They are kind and brilliant and funny and often crazy in all kinds of delicious ways. ?

“We are fortunate to be able to mourn together as a family, with tears and laughter, with stories told and re-told.

“(The interloper in the picture? My brother @kadichie.)”