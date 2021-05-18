EFCC arrests former Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed over alleged diversion of N9bn

Former Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has reportedly been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to Channels Television, the former governor is being questioned by a crack team of operatives at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja

The 57-year-old was said to have arrived at the EFCC headquarters at about 10 am on Monday, in response to the invitation sent to him by the agency.

Following his arrival at the anti-graft agency’s office, Mr. Ahmed was reportedly in the interrogation room for about seven hours, writing statements.

Sources told Channels that his arrest was in connection with how funds to the tune of about N9 billion were allegedly diverted from the coffers of the Kwara State government. The money was alleged to have been diverted during Mr. Ahmed’s tenure as governor of the state, and when he served as the Commissioner for Finance in the administration of former Governor Bukola Saraki.

Spokesman…