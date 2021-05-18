Five suspected internet fraudsters arrested at Ilorin Airport

Five suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) for offences bordering on cybercrime.

The suspects are Oladosu Olakunmi Olamilekan, Olaoye Jamiu Olarewaju, Alimi Abiodun, Toheed Muritala and Afolabi Kamaldeen.

The suspect were arrested at the International Airport, Ilorin, following intelligence obtained by the Commission about their arrival after they flew into Ilorin from Lagos on Monday, May 17, 2021.

According to EFCC, four of the arrested suspects are students of Kwara State University, KWASU, Malete, while the fifth suspect is a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

Upon arrest, items recovered from them include a Mercedes Benz C300, mobile phones and a laptop computer.

The suspects have volunteered useful statements to the Commission and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.