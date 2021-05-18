Harry Kane reportedly tells Tottenham he wants to leave club this summer with Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea to battle to sign him

Tottenham striker, Harry Kane has reportedly told the club that he wants to leave this summer.

According to Sky Sports, the reason is said to be the fact that Spurs aren’t competing for titles.

The 27-year-old England international has spent his entire professional career at Tottenham but has yet to lift a trophy. The closest he has come is losing a Champions League final against Liverpool in 2018–19 and two League Cup finals in the last six years, including last month’s loss to Manchester City.

Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea have all reportedly been in contact with Kane’s representatives with Sky Sports reporting that Kane prefers to remain in England and have his future sorted out before this summer’s European Championship.

Kane was recently named as the Premier League Player of the Year at the 2021 London Football Awards, but expressed his desire to win ‘team trophies’ rather than individual accolades.

“When I look back at the end of my…