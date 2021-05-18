Mechanic, 31, arrested for allegedly defiling 11-year-old girl

A 31-year-old mechanic has been arrested after he was allegedly caught defiling an 11-year-old girl in the Popo Giwa area of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The suspect, identified as Yusuf Abdullahi, was arrested by operatives of the Gender Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Abdullahi was reportedly caught by one of the officers of the NSCDC on Saturday, May 15, while allegedly molesting the minor, who lives in the same house with him.

The suspect, a father of three, said he was sleeping when the little girl came to wake him up to ask for his phone, adding that he willingly brought out the phone and played an Indian film for her, which aroused him, according to Punch.

The spokesman for the NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the incident, said the victim had been taken to hospital for treatment. He added that the suspect would be charged after investigation.