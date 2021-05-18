NAFDAC approves emergency use of Johnson & Johnson COVID19 vaccine

+
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has granted approval for the emergency use of Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) COVID19 vaccine for Nigerians from 18 years
The Director-General of the agency, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known in a statement released in Abuja today May 18.
“After a thorough evaluation, the NAFDAC vaccine committee concluded that the data on the vaccine were robust and met criteria for efficacy, safety and quality.
The data also show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks thereby supporting the manufacturer’s recommended use. Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is the third vaccine recommended in Nigeria for preventing COVID-19.
The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is administered as a single dose. Results from a clinical trial involving people in the United States, South Africa and Latin American countries found that Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine was effective at preventing…
Source: Linda Ikeji