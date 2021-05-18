Nigeria Immigration suspends new applications for international passports nationwide

The Nigeria Immigration Service has suspended new applications for international passports till the 1st of June 2021.

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Muhammed Babandede made the announcement on Tuesday, May 18, during a press briefing in Abuja.

Mr. Babandede said the directive was given by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

“The process of receiving and processing all fresh passport applications nationwide is suspended till 1st June 2021, when the new passport regime would have taken effect,” he said.

He said the decision was taken to help the commission focus on clearance of all passport applications that had been received before the 17th of May 2021.

“The suspension of receiving and processing of fresh passport applications is to allow for clearance of every passport application that was received before 17th of May 2021.”

He said all payment portals have been closed till June 1 and a task force will be sent to passport offices to clear…