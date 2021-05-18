Princess reacts as Baba Ijesha is granted bail on health grounds

Comedian, Princess, took to Instagram to react after actor, Baba Ijesha was granted bail on health grounds.

Baba Ijesha’s lawyer said the actor was granted bail today, May 17, and will be released after his bail conditions have been perfected.

Recall that Baba Ijesha, whose real name is Olanrewaju James, was caught on CCTV sexually molesting Princess’ underage foster daughter. He was detained as a result.

Reacting to news he’s been granted bail, Princess tweeted: “I will win not immediately but definitely.”

She also added the hashtags: “#Goddoesnotsleep #Godloveschildren #Saynotochilddefilement #Saynotorape #Saysomethingifyouseesomething”