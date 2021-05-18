Roy Hodgson step-downs as Crystal Palace manager at the age of 73 to spend more time with his wife and family

Premier League side, Crystal Palace have confirmed that Roy Hodgson will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The 73-year-old, who was brought in by Palace in 2017 to replace the struggles, Frank de Boer, as manager, says he feels the time is right to step away from ‘the rigours of top-flight Premier League football’ and bring to an end his ‘responsibilities of being a full-time manager.

His final match in charge will be against his former employers Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, May 23.

Commenting on his impending departure, Hodgson said: ‘After more than 45 years of coaching I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football, so our final two matches will be my last ones as manager of Crystal Palace.

‘It’s been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace.

‘I feel now that at the end of another successful…