Singer, Timaya and his daughter’s mother, Dunni, over the weekend threw their daughter, Maya, a party as she turned one.

Maya who is Timaya’s fourth child, turned one on Saturday, May 15. The singer looked happy as he joined friends and family to celebrate his baby girl.

Timaya has two girls, Emma and Grace from his first baby mama, Barbara, and a son, Emmanuel, from his second baby mama, Tamar.

See more photos and videos from Maya’s birthday party below