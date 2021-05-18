Suspected cultists allegedly kill young man in Anambra

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed a young man simply identified as Ebuka, in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

It was gathered that the assailants shot him four times on Sunday night, May 16, in front of a hotel located at Amaenyi area of Awka.

The deceased is said to be from Nibo in Awka South Local Givernment Area of the state.

A family member of the deceased, Afumbu, who confirmed the incident on Monday, vowed that the gunmen will pay for killing her brother.

“But what I promise to den is that they must pay for what they did to my brother. I am now alone.” she said.