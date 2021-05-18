Suspected kidnapper and escapee prison inmate arrested in Imo (photo)

Operatives of the Quick Intervention Team QIT of the Imo state police command, today May 17, arrested Eze Obinna, pictured above, a native of Amaimo, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state, over his involvement in series of recent kidnap incidents in the state.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the operatives while acting on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, to rid the state of crime and criminality, as well as rearrest the escapee inmates of the Correctional services, stormed Obinze, Owerri West LGA, Imo State, and arrested the said Eze Obinna who has since his escape from Prison, allegedly formed another deadly kidnap gang and has been terrorizing Owerri and environs.

Ikeowku said the sometme in December 2020, the suspect was arrested by the operatives of the Anti Kidnapping unit, for kidnapping a victim, where he personally transferred the sum of five Million Naira (N5,000,000)…