Toni Kroos to miss Real Madrid’s must-win season finale against Villarreal after testing positive for Covid 

Real Madrid playmaker, Toni Kroos will miss will his club’s final game of the season after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Real will face Villarreal on Saturday to close out the campaign and must win, hoping Atletico Madrid loses away at Valladolid for them to be crowned champions of La Liga.

Kroos, who has been one of Zinedine Zidane’s most important players this season, got infected with the virus after coming into direct contact with someone who had coronavirus.

“Real Madrid announce that our player, Toni Kroos, tested positive in the COVID-19 test he underwent today,’ a club statement said

‘”Kroos has been in isolation since Friday, May 14, after having come into direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.”

“There is no suggestion that he is suffering from serious symptoms.”