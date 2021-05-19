Attacks on our facilities might disrupt several upcoming electoral activities

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has warned that the continous attacks on its facilities across the country might disrupt several upcoming electoral activities.

Yakubu who spoke during a meeting with resident electoral commissioners on Wednesday May 19, said exercises such as the continuous voter registration (CVR) which is aimed at improving the electoral process, might be adversely affected if the attacks continues.

The electoral commission Chairman also disclosed that they will be meeting with security agencies on May 24 to address the security challenges.

He said;