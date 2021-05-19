Germany World Cup winner, Sami Khedira announces retirement from football at 34

World Cup-winning Germany midfielder, Sami Khedira has announced his retirement from football at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 34-year-old, who currently plays for Hertha Berlin, will play his last game against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday May 22.

Khedira joined Hertha in February after five-and-a-half years with Serie A giants Juventus, where he won five Scudettos and three Coppa Italia titles.

Prior to that, he enjoyed five seasons at Real Madrid, claiming one LaLiga title and the Champions League in 2013-14 and the Bundesliga with Stuttgart.

He made 77 appearances for Germany and was an important part of the squad that won the 2014 World Cup.

In a post on Instagram, Khedira confirmed that Hertha’s season finale against Hoffenheim on Saturday will be his last match.

“Time to say goodbye,” Khedira wrote. “It’s never easy to make life-changing decisions. But sometimes you have to.

“On Saturday I will play my last game in my career! It…