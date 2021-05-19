‘I feel most authentic and true to the person I know I am’





Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary.

The Ameican singer, 28, who identifies as pansexual shared the news in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday May 19, adding that she will be changing pronouns to they/them.

Demi shared the clip revealing her new identification with fans alongside a lengthy Twitter thread.

In the video, they said: ‘I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you.

‘Over the past year-and-a-half I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary.

‘With that said, I’ll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.’

‘I want to make it clear I’m still learning and coming into myself – I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.’

‘Not only has my life…