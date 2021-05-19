Kelechi Iheanacho makes Premier League history as first player to score on all seven days of the week in the same season 

By
Headliners
-
1


Kelechi Iheanacho makes Premier League history as first player to score on all seven days of the week in the same season?

Super Eagles and Leicester City superstar, Kelechi Iheanacho made history on Tuesday night, May 18, as the first Premier League striker to score on all seven days of the week in a single season.

The in-form Nigerian striker was on target for Leicester City as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea to achieve the milestone. 

 

 

The 24-year-old now boasts 12 goals in 24 Premier League appearances so far in the 2020-21 season. Overall, he is Leicester’s highest goalscorer in all competitions with 19 goals. 
 





Source: Linda Ikeji

