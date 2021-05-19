Movie producer and 19 others arrested for in Calabar (photos)

Emmanuel Eneji, a 23-year-old movie producer, and nineteen others have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, for alleged internet fraud.

According to a statement released by the EFCC, the nineteen suspects whose ages range between 19 and 36 include Okonkwo Chukwudi Charles, Obua Akwo Promise, Angba Murphy, Adie Stephen, Success Otu Edem, Asukwo Emmanuel, Godspower Akwo, Anibiet Nna, Jesam Akpama, and Dennis Jerry.

Others are Princewill Sunny, Godbless Olulu, Charles Onwuneme, David Njoku, Victor Francis, Goodluck Alabo, Happiness Otu, Nwadike Kelechi, and Obasi Ugochukwu

The suspects were picked up at different locations within the state capital, namely Ekorimim, Ifete junction, Parliamentary by Car Park, and Behind Zone 6 by Monty Suit.

Their arrest was facilitated by credible intelligence regarding their nefarious activities.

Items recovered from the suspects include one…