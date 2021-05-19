Nigerian judge allegedly kidnapped inside a Sharia court in Katsina

Unknown gunmen have abducted a judge identified as Husaini Sama’ila at a Sharia Court in Bauren Zakat village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Sahara Reporters reports that the gunmen broke into the court around 3pm on Tuesday, May 18 and abducted the judge.

Katsina is one of the states most affected by terrorism and banditry in Nigeria’s North-West region.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later.