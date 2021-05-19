OctaFX takes a stand against copycats and impostors

The phenomenon of fake websites and fake social media accounts is not new and has been a severe issue since the dawn of the internet. It gives enormous blows to the legitimate business being imitated and calls for immediate action. Let’s take a look at how to spot fraud and which steps to take to best avoid it.

It came to our attention that there are scam schemes online imitating the Forex broker OctaFX in appearance and even trying to extract money from unsuspecting customers through deception. This activity harms many users.

If anybody happens to come across these impostors online, exercise extreme caution, since you could be convinced to put your money into fraudulent ploys, never seeing your funds ever again.

OctaFX clients should also pay attention to the payment process. The broker only processes payments through the client’s profile on the official website or the OctaFX Trading App and the OctaFX Copytrading App. Anything other than that is very likely fraud…